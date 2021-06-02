New COVID Cases, Testing Site Announced, No Change In Local Tier Levels

Tier Status- Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mariposa shifted into the Yellow Tier last week on May 25th. The State released this week’s Blueprint update today with data for the week ending May 22nd. Tuolumne County’s Case Rate decreased slightly from 3.0 to 2.7, and the Test Positivity Rate is 1.4 from 1.6 last week. Calaveras is at a 3.9 Case Rate from 4.2 and has a Test Positivity Rate of 3.0 from a 4.2 percent, Mariposa remains at a 1.6 Case Rate and a Test Positivity Rate of 1.0 from 1.6 percent. More details on tiers are on our COVID page here.

Testing – Sonora’s COVID testing site is at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and the first day it is open is Thursday, June 3rd. The hours at the new location will be Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Public health says During the transition if you are experiencing symptoms or feel sick, you may seek medical attention and get tested through a healthcare provider. If you are not having symptoms Rite Aid offers COVID testing at their drive-through pharmacy. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing

The Groveland testing site remains open at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to low utilization and reopening of the youth center, this location will likely be relocated soon according to public health. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new community cases since Friday, a man age 40 to 49, and a woman age 50 to 59, both were not vaccinated. No residents are hospitalized with COVID. A total of nine cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,170 cases split between 2,753 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports no active cases. Total community cases released from isolation is 2,677 and the total number of tests administered is 98,342. The county reports 19,278 fully vaccinated residents and 3,797 individuals partially vaccinated. As reported here Tuolumne County has extended the Interim Health Officer Agreement with Dr. Eric Sergienko who will stay in the role through at least February of next year.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports ten new cases since Friday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,184. Active cases increased one to sixteen and recoveries increased nine to 2,112 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 34,756 vaccinations given and 43,526 COVID tests conducted.

Vaccines – Upcoming Tuolumne vaccination clinics will be held at the Public Health Department and are open for registration on www.myturn.ca.gov: Wednesday, June 2 (Moderna) from 8:30-12:30 (for first and second doses) and Thursday, June 3 (J&J) from 1:00-4:00. Residents are able to attend clinics being held in other neighboring counties. For Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa clinics register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8 AM to 8 PM, Sat and Sun 8 AM-5 PM) for assistance.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here. Public health encourages everyone to get vaccinated to help keep you and those around you protected from COVID-19, as well as reducing the spread of disease in the community, and helping the county move to a less restrictive tier.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/28 10 3 1,797 38 Calaveras 6 /1 16 10 2,184 56 Mariposa 6/1 4 4 458 7 Mono 6/1 9 0 1,034 4 Stanislaus 6/1 200 49 56,228 1,066 Tuolumne 6/1 9 2 4,170 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.