3 Total New COVID Cases In The Mother Lode

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new community cases today, a boy age 17 or younger, and a man age 40 to 49. No residents are hospitalized with COVID. A total of 12 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,154 cases split between 2,737 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports no active cases. Total community cases released from isolation is 2,658 and the total number of tests administered is 96,460. The county reports 18,562 fully vaccinated residents and 4,025 individuals partially vaccinated.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports one new case in Calaveras since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,151. Active cases decreased two to nine and recoveries increased three to 2,087 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 33,708 vaccinations given and 42,469 COVID tests conducted.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports no new cases. One case is hospitalized and five cases are currently active. There are a total of 452 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa public health says, “We’re still getting a lot of questions about masking. Don’t forget that masks are still required in indoor public settings (with a few minor exceptions) whether you are fully vaccinated or not.” They share the California Department of Health’s guidance noting, “In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status, except as outlined below.

As defined in the CDPH Fully Vaccinated Persons Guidance, fully vaccinated people can: -Visit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with other fully vaccinated people in indoor or outdoor settings; and -Visit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease in indoor and outdoor settings Exemptions:

The following specific settings are exempt from face covering requirements: -Persons in a car alone or solely with members of their own household, -Persons who are working alone in a closed office or room, -Persons who are obtaining a medical or cosmetic service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service, -Workers who wear respiratory protection, or -Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by other CDPH guidance.”

You can read the full guidance here: https://bit.ly/2SgdwnR

Testing – The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here. Public Health is coordinating a new location for the State testing site in Sonora. The site is expected to move from the fairgrounds by May 30th and details will be shared when the move is confirmed.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, May 25 at the Sierra Bible Church for anyone age 12 and older. For more details and to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Residents are also able to attend clinics being held in other neighboring counties Calaveras and Mariposa have clinics and may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8 AM to 8 PM, Sat and Sun 8 AM-5 PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Tier Levels – California will end the tier system and many COVID restrictions as detailed here on June 15th. Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Amador moved to the Yellow Tier as detailed here Tuesday.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/18 14 2 1,786 38 Calaveras 5/21 9 1 2,151 55 Mariposa 5/21 5 0 452 7 Mono 5/21 6 0 1,028 4 Stanislaus 5/21 337 52 55,921 1,064 Tuolumne 5/21 12 2 4,154 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.