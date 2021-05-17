9 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, A Death And More Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports four new community cases today and five from Saturday. The nine new cases are a girl age 17 or younger, a man age 18 to 29, a woman and a man age 30 to 39, two women age 40 to 49 a woman age 50 to 59, a man age 60 to 69 and a man age 70 to 79. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 13 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,148 cases split between 2,731 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one case remains active. Total community cases released from isolation increased to 2,649 and the total number of tests administered is 95,519. The county reports 18,053 fully vaccinated residents and 4,061 individuals partially vaccinated. As reported here California is allowing children age 12 and older to get the vaccine. More information is below. The newest information about the mask/face covering guidelines says until June 15th California Health and Human Services Agency will keep existing guidance (detailed here) in place.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports a new COVID-related death. It is the 55th death since the pandemic began last year. There are seven new cases in Calaveras since Friday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,143. Active cases decreased four to eight and recoveries increased ten to 2,080 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID remains at 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 32,954 vaccinations given and 42,099 COVID tests total.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health’s morning report has no new cases. One case is hospitalized and five cases are currently active. There are a total of 450 cases since the pandemic began.

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Tier levels are assessed on Tuesdays.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on May 19 in the Groveland area. For more details and locations, or to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Individuals in Calaveras and Mariposa may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Deaths Amador 5/14 14 8 1,784 38 Calaveras 5/17 8 7 2,143 55 Mariposa 5/17 5 0 450 7 Mono 5/17 4 0 1,024 4 Stanislaus 5/17 364 57 55,734 1,061 Tuolumne 5/17 15 9 4,148 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.