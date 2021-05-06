Seven New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, Calaveras Adds 5 More

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports seven new cases today. The new cases are a boy age 17 or younger, a man age 18 to 29, a woman age 30 to 39, a woman age 40 to 49 a man age 50 to 59, a man age 60 to 69 and a woman over 90. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized and three were released from isolation. A total of 18 cases are considered active. According to Tuolumne Public Health’s chart the last time there were seven positive tests reported in one day was over a month ago on March 17, there were a total of eight cases on that day.

This evening, Wednesday, May 6th is the health department’s COVID Public Information Night. The public is invited to bring questions and participate at 6 PM via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92780952960 Meeting ID: 927 8095 2960 Passcode: COVID

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,122 cases split between 2,705 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections counts two active inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,625 and the total number of tests administered is 92,562. The county report lists 16,823 fully vaccinated residents and 4,891 individuals partially vaccinated.

Updated screening and other guidelines were detailed here monday.

For the week ending April 24, compared to the week ending April 17, Tuolumne has a Case Rate of 2.7 down from 3.5 and the Test Positivity Rate that dropped to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has five new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,116. Active cases increased two to 20 and recoveries increased three to 2,043 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 985 men, 1,113 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 40,738 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reported one new case yesterday a 25-year-old woman. One case is hospitalized and 5 cases are considered currently active. There are a total of 445 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa County is in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/4 8 2 1,770 38 Calaveras 5/6 20 5 2,116 53 Mariposa 5/6 5 1 445 7 Mono 5/6 4 1 1,020 4 Stanislaus 5/6 512 92 55,197 1,053 Tuolumne 5/6 18 7 4,122 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.