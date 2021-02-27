Tuolumne County Has 4 New COVID Cases, Calaveras Reports None

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports four new community cases that appear to be isolating. There are two residents with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 47. Two individuals have been released from isolation. The new community cases are a girl under 17 and 2 women and a man between 60 and 69.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,950 cases split between 2,536 community cases and 1,414 Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 70 active inmate cases at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,430.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has no new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s active cases decreasing to 30. Recoveries increased 3 to 1,828. The report notes one active COVID-19 hospitalization. Total cases are 1,905 with 877 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 10, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,010 women. There are a total of 423 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the State COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan, including those 65 and older, and the education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture sectors. They are planning to continue the first and second dose Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows. Public Health held a clinic yesterday, administering 990 first doses of vaccine. They have been reaching out to those on their vaccine inquiry list who meet the current eligibility criteria and ask that if you fall within Phase 1A or are 65 or older and have not received or been scheduled for your vaccine yet, please call us at 533-7440.

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Our vaccine information page is here

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which is updated on Tuesdays. Tuolumne had a slight decline in case rate and remaining relatively steady 4.1% test positivity rate and 10.9 Case Rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity is down to 4% from 8% last week. The case rate is 9.4 down from an 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify both counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the current case rates do not, even when adjusted for the county’s small population. Marin, San Mateo and other counties qualified for the red tier this week, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.