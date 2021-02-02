Active COVID-19 Cases Decline For Tuolumne And Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 40 new community cases and 5 inmate cases at Sierra Conservation Center. Three of the new cases are hospitalized. A total of 92 individuals have been released from isolation and there are 6 total individuals currently hospitalized. Active community cases decreased to 51.

The new community cases include 1 female under the age of 17, 2 males and 2 females age 18 to 29, 2 male and 3 females age 30 to 39, 1 male and 2 female age 40-49, 4 males and 5 females age 50-59, 3 males and 2 females age 60-69, 1 male and 3 females age 70-70, 1 male and 2 females age 80 to 89 and 6 females over 90. The case demographics now include the younger age bracket, 0-17 years old to better represent cases among school-aged youth.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,594 cases split between 2,345 community cases and 1,244 inmate cases. The total tested number, 47,474 now reflects the total number of tests performed rather than the number of individuals who have been tested according to Public Health. They state the number now more accurately reflects the level of testing being conducted in Tuolumne given the people who are getting tests on a routine basis. The county also lists the number of inmates tests at 17,524. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 44 active inmate cases today. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,245.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 102 more COVID-19 cases than on Friday with the county’s active cases down to only 46, a decrease of 71. A total of 1,670 are listed as recovered, an increase of 173. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 2 Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,739 with 789 men, 932 women, and 18 with gender not reported. The majority, 780 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 390 listed as over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has been given 2,860 vaccinations, 430 more than yesterday, and continues to distribute doses to those eligible.

Calaveras and Tuolumne are in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Under the State’s guidance purple tier means restaurants may open for outdoor dining, nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute the limited supply of vaccines it recieves, within Phase 1A of the State Vaccine Distribution Plan and has begun moving into Phase 1B with those age 85 and up and the education sector. They plan to continue Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows. The most recent details are here. The Sonora VA Clinic may be an option for some. For more information navigate online to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and read through the information and click on “Sign up to stay informed”. Then follow the prompts.

Sign up with one or both of the lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/29 1 0 (74)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (73) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/31 59 32 (1,459)

3.6% of pop. 13 15 (1,372) 28 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/1 46 102 (1,739)

3.6% of pop. 2 173 (1,670) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/1 2,058 66 (14,450) 8.8% of pop. 31 374 (12,219) 175 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/1 14 5 (367)

2% of pop. 2 5 (348) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/1 2,479 444 (26,674) 9% of pop. 37 699 (23,841) 354 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/1 140 0 (906) 6.4% of pop. NA 0 (762) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/1 2,628 245 (62,146) 7.8% of pop. 207/66 806 (58,648) 870 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/1 2,708 335 (45,599)

8% of pop. 262/66 752 (42,726) 834 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/1 51 45 (3,594) 6.7% of pop. 6 92 (2,245) 49 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.