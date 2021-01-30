COVID-19 Regional Report One Death In Tuolumne 23 New Cases Calaveras Has 11

Tuolumne County — Public Health reports one new death of a Tuolumne County resident attributed to COVID-19 bringing the total to 49. The deceased is a male in his 50s, the second to die this week. He had been isolating at home.

There was a total of 23 new cases with 20 community cases and 3 inmates at Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) today and they all appear to be isolating. A total of 36 individuals have been released from isolation and there are 4 currently hospitalized.

The new community cases include 1 male and 2 females under the age of 20, 3 males and 2 females in their 20s, 1 male and 2 females in their30s, 3 males and 1 female in her 40s, 2 males and a female in her 50s, 1 female in his 70s, and 1 female in her 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,549 cases split between 2,305 community cases and 1,244 inmate cases. The total tested is 24,205. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,153 with 103 active community cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 42 active inmate cases today.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 11 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases increased by 5 to 117. A total of 1,497 are listed as recovered, an increase of 5. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3 Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,637 with 743 men, 877 women, and 17 with genders not reported. The majority, 727 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 377 listed as over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has been given 2,430 vaccinations, 109 more than yesterday, and continues to distribute doses to those eligible.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Under the State’s guidance purple tier means:

Restaurants may open for outdoor dining

Certain low-risk youth sports competitions may resume

Nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications

Gyms may operate outdoors with modifications

The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccines. The most recent details are here. The Sonora VA Clinic may be an option for some. For more information navigate online to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and read through the information and click on “Sign up to stay informed”. Then follow the prompts.

Sign up with one or both of the lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/28 1 0 (74)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (73) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/28 49 5 (1,427)

3.6% of pop. 12 12 (1,357) 28 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 1/29 117 11 (1,637)

3.6% of pop. 3 6 (1,497) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/29 2,230 85 (14,250) 8.9% of pop. 36 104 (11,845) 175 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/29 14 4 (362)

2% of pop. 2 0 (343) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 1/29 2,738 192 (26,230) 9.1% of pop. 41 292 (23,142) 350 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/29 140 2 (906) 6.4% of pop. NA 0 (762) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/29 3,206 353 (61,901) 7.9% of pop. 253/73 519 (57,842) 853 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/29 2,803 335 (45,599)

8.1% of pop. 281/61 377 (41,974) 822 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/28 103 23 (3,526) 6.7% of pop. 4 36 (2,118) 49 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.