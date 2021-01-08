Tuolumne County Hits 2,000 Total Community COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death was a female in her 80s who was a resident at a local care facility. Public Health reports 34 new community COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,000 community cases. There have been 945 new COVID-19 community cases since the end of November meaning 45% of all Tuolumne cases have been diagnosed since December 1. Two additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) were reported by public health today, since December 5th there have been 1,810 new inmate cases at SCC. Two SCC inmates remain hospitalized. One of the newly identified community cases is hospitalized and the remaining individuals appear to be isolating at home including six residents of a local care facility. A total of five are hospitalized and 19 individuals have been released from isolation according to public health officials.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 4 males under 20, 1 male and 2 females in their 20s, 2 males and 7 females in their 30s, 2 males and 1 female in their 40s, 2 males and 1 female in their 50s, and 2 males and 2 females in their 60s, 3 males and 4 female in their 80s and one female in their 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,158 cases split between 2,000 community cases and 1,158 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,825 and there are 152 active community cases. There are 207 active cases among the over 2,000 SCC inmates and no deaths. SCC also oversees over 800 inmates at 16 Conservation Camps throughout Central and Southern California. A total of 23 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total tested 22,194. In October there were 277 community cases meaning 86% of Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed since October 30.

Vaccine distribution continues but public health says they do not currently have a registry for phases beyond 1A and will notify Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here. They note their call center has been overwhelmed with individual requests for information about Phase 1B.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a mobile COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and at Tuolumne Memorial Hall on January 14th but not on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. Appointments will be able to be scheduled at the same LHI website as the site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds which is open 7 days a week. Individuals can select the site location when making an appointment here: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are available at the mobile test site but appointments are required at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Details about further Calaveras testing dates have not yet been released.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has provided additional information about which high school sports have the best chance of taking place this school year bases on the county’s tier level as detailed here.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Thursday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/4 4 4 (71)

6.3% of pop. 1 1 (64) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/6 181 18 (1,234)

3.3% of pop. 23 8 (1,031) 23 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/5 128 45 (898)

2% of pop. 5 37 (748) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/6 2,819 206 (11,334) 7% of pop. 38 302 (8,389) 126 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/7 52 9 (286)

1.6% of pop. 2 7 (230) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/6 3,130 141 (20,915) 7.2% of pop. 53 671 (17,516) 269 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/7 134 3 (680) 4.7% of pop. NA 0 (542) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/6 5,556 422 (50,104) 6.4% of pop. 334/87 529 (43,852) 696 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/6 3,569 130 (36,569)

6.5% of pop. 349/66 442 (32,615) 649 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/7 152 36 (3,158) 6% of pop. 5 19 (1,825) 23 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.