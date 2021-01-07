59 Total New COVID-19 Tuolumne County Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 21 new community COVID-19 cases and 38 additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) today. Two SCC inmates remain hospitalized. The newly identified community cases appear to be isolating at home, a total of four hospitalized and 15 individuals have been released from isolation according to public health officials.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 2 males under 20, 3 male and 1 female in their 20s, 4 males in their 30s, 1 male in their 40s, 1 male and 3 female in their 50s, and 1 female in their 60s, 1 male and 3 females in their 70s, and 1 female in their 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,122 cases split between 1,966 community cases and 1,156 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,806 and there are 138 active community cases. There are 212 active cases among the over 2,000 SCC inmates and no deaths. SCC also oversees over 800 inmates at 16 Conservation Camps throughout Central and Southern California. A total of 22 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total tested 22,194.

Vaccine distribution continues to individuals in Phase 1A including the second doses of vaccine for individuals who received their first dose several weeks ago in Tuolumne County. Public health is asking the public to “please follow our website and local media for updates.” They say they currently do not have a registry for phases beyond 1A and are continuing their planning as they await further guidance and delivery of the vaccine and will post updates here. They note their call center has been overwhelmed with individual requests for information about Phase 1B and state, “We will update our website and inform the public of how, where, and when they can get expect to get vaccinated.”

Mariposa County Public Health reports they are preparing to finish the Phase 1A tiers this week and they say phase 1B will include individuals 75+ years old, the workforce in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture, those 65-74 years old with underlying health conditions and/or a disability, and workers in transportation and logistics; industrial, residential, and commercial sectors; critical manufacturing; incarcerated individuals; and homeless/unhoused.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a traveling COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. At this time, a testing site is planned to be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. The sites are expected to begin operations late next week with the first day in Tuolumne on January 14th. Public health officials say they are awaiting confirmation of the start date in Groveland as the 18th is a holiday. Tuolumne site will also not be open on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. Appointments will be able to be scheduled at the same LHI website as the site at the fairgrounds and individuals can select the site location when making an appointment www.lhi.care/covidtesting and walk-ins will also be available.

Blueprint data was updated yesterday and Tuolumne County continues to meet the Purple Tier criteria, though the case rate (25.4) and test positivity rate (7.7%) but they note it has decreased a bit since last week. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/4 4 4 (71)

6.3% of pop. 1 1 (64) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/5 168 15 (1,213)

3.2% of pop. 23 59 (1,023) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/5 128 45 (898)

2% of pop. 5 37 (748) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/6 2,819 206 (11,334) 7% of pop. 38 302 (8,387) 126 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/6 50 0 (277)

1.5% of pop. 2 4 (223) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/5 3,663 372 (20,774) 7.1% of pop. 52 349 (16,845) 266 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/6 131 8 (677) 4.7% of pop. NA 0 (542) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/6 5,676 376 (49,682) 6.3% of pop. 340/87 752 (43,323) 683 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/6 3,569 130 (36,569)

6.4% of pop. 361/68 342 (32,615) 649 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/6 138 59 (3,122) 5.8% of pop. 4 15 (1,806) 22 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.