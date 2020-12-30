COVID-19 Report, 14 New Community Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Active COVID-19 Cases Over Time(12-29-20) View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 14 new community COVID-19 cases and no additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. One of the new community cases passed away following their release from isolation and the cause of death is being reviewed. One of the new cases is hospitalized and public health officials say the remaining new cases appear to be isolating at home. There are six hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients. A total of 14 individuals were released from isolation today.

The State testing site had staffing issues today and worked most of the day to find nursing staff, but was unable to do so and closed for testing for the remainder of the day. Public health officials state they understand the frustration and confusion this may have caused and they are working with the site managers to help resolve staffing and communications issues. Public health says “Staffing, especially clinical staffing is a challenge being felt throughout the state as the pandemic continues.” The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make or reschedule an appointment.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Monday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

The Blueprint tiers were updated today and Tuolumne County continues to remain within the purple tier with a case rate of 34.4 and a test positivity rate of 8.2%.

Today’s community cases include 1 male under 20, 2 males in their 20s, 1 male in his 30s, 3 males in their 40s, 1 male and 1 female in their 50s, 1 male in their 60s, 1 male in their 70’s, and 1 male and 1 female in their 80s and 1 female in their 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,841 cases including 1,028 inmate cases, 1,680 are recovered community cases and there are 113 active community cases. Lieutenant Ricardo Jauregui, Public Information Officer for Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) reports 638 active cases among 2,138 inmates and no deaths. A total of 21 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Due to further investigation and ongoing data management, the testing data that was reported yesterday has been updated by public health. Testing numbers for yesterday were 21,429 and today is 21,447.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/23 0 0 (64)

5.8% of pop. 3 0 (63) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/28 203 8 (1,056)

2.5% of pop. 19 18 (834) 21 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/29 120 99 (853)

1.9% of pop. 3 107 (711) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/29 2,769 157 (10,172) 6.3% of pop. 37 216 (7,287) 116 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/29 20 6 (226)

1.2% of pop. 4 2 (202) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/29 3,633 223 (19,066) 6.6% of pop. 51 269 (15,185) 248 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/29 143 1 (632) 4.5% of pop. NA 0 (474) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/29 6,601 730 (44,660) 5.7% of pop. 320/80 891 (37,431) 628 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/29 3,938 276 (33,899)

6% of pop. 348/59 1,071 (29,365) 596 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/29 113 14 (2,841) 5.4% of pop. 6 14 (1,680) 21 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.