82 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Community Cases Over 300 Again

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 32 new COVID-19 infections and 50 more infections among inmates for a total of 483 at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). According to public health officials, one of the new community cases has been hospitalized and the other 31 appear to be isolating at home. Four of the new cases are residents of local care facilities. Two previously isolating individuals were admitted to the hospital. Six COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. A total of 26 individuals were released from isolation today.

The new community cases include 2 males and 1 female under 20 years old, 2 females in their 20s, 4 males and 5 females in their 30s, 3 males and 1 female in their 40s, 3 males in their 50s, 1 male and 2 females in their 60s, 1 male and 1 female in their 70’s, 2 males and 2 females in their 80s, 1 male and 1 female in their 90’s and 1 female over 100 has been infected with COVID-19.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,076 cases, 302 active community cases, and 1,272 recovered cases. Total known tests 19,900. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0.7% of ICU beds available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California is at 0%, the Bay Area is at 13.1%, the Greater Sacramento is at 11.3% and Northern California is at 25.8% of remaining ICU capacity.

Public Health was notified of an outbreak at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) last week. They report a total of 483 inmate cases. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 16.3% of the inmates at the SCC have tested positive so far. A total of 106 staff members have tested positive, an increase of 14 since Monday. A total of 37 have been identified in the past 14 days and 92 have returned to work. The CDCR also reports 24.5% of the inmates at Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Amador County have tested positive in that outbreak. The facility houses 3,927 inmates and 964 have had the virus with about half currently active. A total of 256 MCSP staff members have also tested positive, 125 have been identified in the past 14 days and 142 have returned to work.

View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

The initial phase of COVID vaccine distribution is underway. Public Health Officials continue to coordinate the allocation and distribution of vaccines according to state guidelines, as detailed here. They say “We are excited to be working with our healthcare partners to begin the administration of COVID-19 vaccination in Tuolumne County.”

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401