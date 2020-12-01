20 New COVID-19 Cases, 78 Percent Of San Joaquin Valley ICU Beds Occupied

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 20 new cases today and they say all appear to be isolating at home. The cases include one female and no males under 20 years old, 3 females and 2 male in their 20s, a female in their 30s, 3 females and 2 males in their 40s, 3 males in their 50s, a female and 2 males in their 60s, a female in their 70s, and a female in her 80s.

Tuolumne County Public Health released information stating, “Over the past two weeks, California has seen an 89% increase in COVID hospitalizations and a 67% increase in COVID ICU admits. Every bed occupied by a COVID patient is one less bed available for a heart attack, a car accident, a stroke, an emergency. Stay vigilant- follow COVID guidance, recreate responsibly, rest when you are sick. We can’t prevent every accident or medical need, but we can all do our part to stay as safe as possible.”

Mariposa County Public Health released information stating “We must adjust our actions to slow this surge.” In the San Joaquin Valley, 63% of hospital beds and 78% of ICU beds are currently occupied. Projections suggest that by Christmas Eve 83% of hospital beds will be occupied and ICU capacity will reach 120%. An overview of the area’s surge planning is detailed in a news story here.

Eight previously isolated cases in Tuolumne County were released from isolation today. Four hospitalized individuals have been discharged and another previously recovered case has been readmitted to the hospital for worsening symptoms, a total of 12 are currently hospitalized. There are 213 active cases, 818 recovered and 1,055 total. Total known tests 16,994.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

The Optum/LHI state test site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will increase their capacity as detailed here. The site is now open seven days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 11/30 4 1 (51) 2 4 (47) 0 Amador 11/27 66 15 (460) 6 22 (379) 15 Mariposa 11/30 26 8 (139) 5 10 (111) 2 Mono 11/27 49 1 (549) NA 0 (473) 3 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Calaveras 11/23 50 28 (450) 1 13 (378) 22 Madera 11/30 978 53 (6,290) 16 94 (5,227) 85 Merced 11/30 1,623 638 (12,175) 61 331 (10,371) 181 San Joaquin 11/30 1,611 245 (25,675) 112/27 681 (23,800) 509 Stanislaus 11/30 1,953 448 (21,162) 181/34 234 (19,549) 426 Tuolumne 11/30 213 20 (1,055) 12 11 (818) 8 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote

Public health says it is important that people to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face-covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

