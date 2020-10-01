One More New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – There is one new positive COVID-19 test in Tuolumne County Public Health’s Thursday report. There are no individuals with COVID-19 in the hospital at this time. No other demographic or other details about this case or yesterday’s case have been publicly released. There are no new or active infections among Sierra Conservation Center inmates. The total number of Tuolumne County cases is 229 made up of 215 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. A total of 11,611 tests have been done and 209 (non-inmates) are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Tuolumne is a Tier 3, Orange moderate-risk county for COVID-19 along with Calaveras and Amador who moved down from Tier 2 Red. Orange Tier level counties including Calaveras and Amador may open their schools to students. More details are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 10/1 0 0 Amador 7 9/30 0 0 Calaveras 8 9/29 5 0 Mariposa 1 10/1 0 0 Madera 457 9/30 26 9 Merced 336 9/30 32 44 Mono 5 10/1 1 0 San Joaquin 791 10/1 46 35/14 Stanislaus 215 9/30 16 58/21 Tuolumne 2 10/1 1 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 235(+3) 257 15 Calaveras 300(+5) 322 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 76 2 Madera 3,989(+12) 4,557 65 Merced 8,512(+46) 8,993 145 Mono 160(+0) 167 2 San Joaquin 19,200 (+94) 20,457 466 Stanislaus 15,935 (34) 16,512 362 Tuolumne 209(+0) 229 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information. As detailed here, the state testing site which Tuolummne County shares with Calaveras County will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora beginning in November. Tuolumne County health officials anticipate the move will happen November 1-2 with a start date for appointments and testing on November 3rd. Days and hours of operation are not planned to change: Tuesday-Saturday 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, has issued two updated local Health Officer Orders. The lodging order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities for cleaning employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning rooms within Tuolumne County. Read the order here. The Health Officer Order related to areas not including lodging related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be read here.