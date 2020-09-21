Location Change Planned For Regional COVID Testing Site

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Later today the Sonora City Council will discuss leasing out space to be used as a COVID-19 testing site.

The council will vote on leasing the first floor of the Education Center it owns at 326 North Washington Street. Meeting documents note that Tuolumne County, through the Public Health Department, and Office of Emergency Services, notified the city that the regional testing site needs to move from Calaveras County to Tuolumne County. No additional details were given.

The city is planning to lease the North Washington location to the county over the next six months for $2,080 per month.

Also tonight, the council will discuss the fate of popular holiday events, like trick or treat street, and the downtown Christmas parade, during COVID-19.

In addition, the council will talk about the direction it wants to take regarding a possible recreational cannabis ordinance.

The meeting starts at 5pm.