One More New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health Officials report one new case today and the individual is in isolation. One individual has moved from isolation to recovered, one previously hospitalized case has been discharged from and is isolating at home, and one remains hospitalized. Tuolumne County’s total COVID-19 positive case count is 213 including 14 inmates at the Sierra Conservation Center. There are nine active cases and 187 have recovered. Since last Friday there have been 11 more COVID-19.

As reported here state test results are being processed faster and Tuolumne County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz has stepped down as reported here.

The 14 inmate cases will not be included in community data used to calculate Tuolumne county’s case rate or to determine what type of business may remain open. Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the four-tiered, color-coded system for reopening businesses with Yellow being the 4th and least restrictive. For a current status map of every county in California click here. The tier status will be reviewed updated weekly.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/3 0 0 Amador 5 9/10 0 1 Calaveras 31 9/8 13 2 Mariposa 1 9/11 0 1 Madera 448 9/11 71 14 Merced 727 9/11 54 71 Mono 1 9/11 1 0 San Joaquin 938 9/11 159 125/41 Stanislaus 583 9/10 64 75/32 Tuolumne 9 9/11 1 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 221(+1) 241 15 Calaveras 253(+39) 286 2 Mariposa 71 (+1) 74 2 Madera 3,644(+20) 4,150 58 Merced 7,687(+69) 8,541 127 Mono 160(+0) 163 2 San Joaquin 17,366(+183) 18,528 383 Stanislaus 14,863 (+112) 15,749 303 Tuolumne 187(+0) 213(*14) 3

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community