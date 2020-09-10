Sierra Conservation Center And Tuolumne County COVID-19 Update

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health Officials reports one new case today and the individual is in isolation. One individual has moved from isolation to recovered and two are currently hospitalized. Public health now includes 14 inmate cases in their total COVID-19 positive case count which is 212. Our update from the Department of Corrections about the Sierra Conservation Center from September 1st is here, their total number remains unchanged since September 1st with 15 inmates listed as resolved and 2 released. Those released may not be living in Tuolumne County and their COVID-19 case would be managed by the county they live in. Public Health’s count of 14 total positive inmate cases is the most current and accurate count. The CDCR lists 31 total staff members at SCC confirmed COVID-19 positive and 28 who have returned to work. That is 5 new staff members identified and 10 more back to work since our last report on September 1st. Only staff members who live in Tuolumne County are counted as Tuolumne cases. The total known number of tests in Tuolumne is 10,706.

The 14 inmate cases will not be included in community data used to calculate Tuolumne county’s case rate or to determine our “Tier” status. Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category of the four-tiered, color-coded system for reopening businesses with Yellow being the 4th and least restrictive. For a current status map of every county in California click here. The tier status will be reviewed updated weekly.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/3 0 0 Amador 6 9/9 2 1 Calaveras 31 9/8 13 2 Mariposa 2 9/9 0 1 Madera 406 9/9 39 14 Merced 750 9/9 25 77 Mono 1 9/9 0 0 San Joaquin 859 9/9 260 87/29 Stanislaus 635 9/9 244 144/41 Tuolumne 8 9/10 1 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 220(+4) 241 15 Calaveras 253(+39) 286 2 Mariposa 70 (+1) 74 2 Madera 3,600(+3) 4,064 58 Merced 7,565(+35) 8,440 125 Mono 159(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 17,093(+125) 18,464 382 Stanislaus 14,751 (+342) 15,685 299 Tuolumne 187(-1) 198(+14) 3

In alignment with the new State Health Officer Order, Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order here. This site provides more detailed information on the criteria used to determine the tier into which a county is placed and how counties can move from one tier to another.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community