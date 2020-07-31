Seven New COVID-19 Cases in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports seven new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with coronavirus, five are isolating, one is reported as recovered and one is hospitalized. Two individuals are no longer in isolation and are listed as recovered. Known Tuolumne tests: 7,979, positive 141 (72 females and 69 males), hospitalized 3, active cases 18, total recovered 121.

Today’s new cases bring Tuolumne county’s 14-day case rate to 106.97 cases per 100,000 population, which is above the 100/100k mark for the state county watch list. To estimate case rates consider the county’s population is about half of 100,000 and it can stay off the list if there are less than 53 new cases in 14 days. As reported here, 14 days ago Tuolumne increased by 1 case from 84 to 85 cases meaning there have been 56 new cases.

Tuolumne Public Health again states “It seems there are some continued delays in labs reporting results into CalREDIE, the statewide reporting system. It also seems that there are some delays with the reports of our case numbers within the state site. We do not know when the state will put us on the monitoring ‘watch list’, but will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.”

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools reported all Tuolumne schools will be doing distance learning as detailed here.

The most recent Calaveras update is here. The state website reports 6 new cases, 2 yesterday and 4 today but Calaveras Public health has not released new numbers yet.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/27 0 0 Amador 46 7/30 5 4 Calaveras 27 7/28 7 1 Mariposa 7 7/31 2 0 Madera* 857 7/31 57 45 Merced* 1,752 7/31 159 80 Mono* 63 7/31 15 1 San Joaquin* 1,143 7/31 141 233/78 Stanislaus* 1,106 7/30 204 198/49 Tuolumne* 18 7/31 7 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 69(+8) 115 0 Calaveras 80(+36) 108 1 Mariposa 44(+1) 53 2 Madera* 1,056(33) 1,943 30 Merced* 2,225(+0) 4,065 39 Mono* 77(+24) 141 1 San Joaquin* 10,172(+221) 11,483 168 Stanislaus* 7,209(+155) 8,492 103 Tuolumne* 121(+3) 141 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools and our Interim County Health Officer issued a statement today regarding the start of the 20-21 school year. The Health Officer has been, and continues to, work closely with the County Superintendent of Schools and all of the district superintendents in planning for the start of school. Based on the many facets of the ongoing pandemic, including statewide requirements and guidance, and in consultation with the local Health Officer, the district superintendents and Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools have determined that the school year will start with students participating in school remotely.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

