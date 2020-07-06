Monday Coronavirus Update for Tuolumne County

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photos

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Monday Coronavirus testing update. There was one new case identified today bringing the total new cases since Thursday, July 2nd to 10, click here for details. Total tested* 5,972, total negative 5,919, total Tuolumne residents positive 53, hospitalized 0, in isolation 34, total recovered 19. Three non-residents have been identified as positive and will be added to the count of the county each person resides in at a later time.

The state testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, requires appointments, as earlier reported here.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 7/6/20 4:30 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 15, Calaveras – 35 as detailed here, Mariposa – 12, Madera – 238, Merced – 708, Mono – 11, San Joaquin – 1,816, Stanislaus – 420, Tuolumne – 30.

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

As detailed here, a total of 10 new cases have been identified in Tuolumne County since Thursday, July 2. Friday- 3, Saturday- 5, Sunday- 1, and Monday- 1. All new cases are isolating at home. At this time, it does not appear that any of the new cases are associated with Avalon care center or the jail. 6 cases have been moved from isolation to recovered, and both hospitalized patients are now isolating at home.

A GIS dashboard has been developed that we expect to report Tuolumne Co unty COVID-19 data beginning tomorrow, July 7th. The data dashboard will also be embedded into our County website and the COVID-19 portal.

unty COVID-19 data beginning tomorrow, July 7th. The data dashboard will also be embedded into our County website and the COVID-19 portal. The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Individuals must schedule appointments as detailed here, at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community