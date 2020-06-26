Thursday Coronavirus Update for Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Thursday Coronavirus testing update. There were seven new positive cases reported today, click here for details. Total tested* 2770, total negative 2748, total Tuolumne residents positive 13, hospitalized 1, in isolation 12, total recovered 9.

Due to a very large response to the state testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, walk-ins are no longer being allowed, as earlier reported here.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/25/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 10, Calaveras – 13 as detailed here, Mariposa – 5, Madera – 137, Merced – 415, Mono – 3, San Joaquin – 1,074, Stanislaus – 435, Tuolumne – 13.

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases. For Mono County new cases with in the last 14 days and for San Joaquin a rolling 14-day total of new cases which is less than their total minus recovered and deceased.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Latest Updates

The state testing site at the Calaveras County fairgrounds Mark Twain Building is open: Tuesday-Saturday 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. Individuals must schedule appointments as detailed here, at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Some screening questions may be asked, but they will not exclude you from getting a test. There is no cost to the individual. Individuals in the following groups should get tested: Those who have traveled outside of the county (test 3-5 days after travel) Those who interact with the public as part of their job and/or work in essential critical infrastructure jobs (every 14-28 days) Those who have interacted with people outside of their household, including constitutionally protected gatherings (3-5 days after exposure)

The updated local health order is detailed here.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community