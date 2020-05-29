Friday Coronavirus Update for Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Friday Coronavirus testing update with about 58 more tests done through the Public Health Laboratory than yesterday: Total Tested 1186, Total Negative 1182, Total Tuolumne residents positive 4, hospitalized 0, in isolation 1, total recovered 3.

Tuolumne County Public Health expects a state testing site shared between Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties opened today, an appointment is needed as detailed here.

It is important that people remember to follow prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



Other Counties Number of Positive Tests (as of 5/29/20 4:30 PM) Alpine Amador Calaveras Mariposa Madera 1 (1 recov.) 10 (8 recov.) 15 (details here) 16 (14 recov.) 98 (71 recov.) Merced Mono San Joaquin Stanislaus SCC Prison 283 (190 recov.) 35 (5/29) 858 (650 recov.) 683 (558 recov.) 1 (details here)

* Reported numbers do not necessarily include those routed through a commercial laboratory, only those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases must be reported to Public Health. State data is here, National data is here.

LATEST UPDATES

We are pleased to remind the public that the state testing site at the Calaveras County fairgrounds Mark Twain Building opened today, Friday, May 29 th . Individuals can schedule appointments at: https://bit.ly/2ypCrMv Locate the site in Angels Camp and register for an appointment. Some screening questions may be asked, but they will not exclude you from getting a test.

Today's update has been abbreviated to provide the latest updates, data report, and links to sites with important information. We believe this daily update, along with resources available on linked websites, will continue to provide you with timely, relevant, information related to the COVID-19 situation.

Case investigations are ongoing. See the news story here, the other case at the SCC prison is here, back in April 2 the other two case details are here.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://bit.ly/2ypCrMv

Tuolumne County Business:www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community