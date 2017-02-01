AUSTIN, LAVERNE MARCIA

LaVerne Marcia Austin passed away Monday, January 2nd peacefully at her home in Soulsbville surrounded by her family. Laverne was born June 15, 1931 in Salinas, Ca to Alber and Lila Espinosa. She graduated high school from Salinas High in 1949. Laverne enjoyed snow skiing, golf and quilting. She made many quilts for family and friends. Laverne enjoyed living in Mammoth Lakes, Ca for several years and recently moved back to Soulsvbyville to be near family. She is survived by her daughter Holly Austin, son-in-law Robert Wilson, grandson Matthew Vanoli, granddaughters Elizabeth Vanoli-Powers and Kayla Wilson and great grandchildren Taylor and Kaiden Powers and Olivia Wilson all of Sonora. She is proceeded in death by her daughter Pennie Austin-Wilson of Sonora, her brother Albert Espinosa and her parents Albert and Lila Espinosa of Salinas, CA. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

