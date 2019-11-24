November Road Work On Highway 108, 4, 49 And 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans does have road work scheduled the beginning of the week of Thanksgiving and the work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode.

Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled Sunday to Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Sunday through Wednesday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

On Highway 108 slope improvements will impact travelers going over the Sonora Pass. From Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday traffic will be limited to one-way, but from 10am to 3pm the highway will be fully closed for blasting. The construction project will continue if the pass is not closed due to snow.

On Highway 49 across from the Shell gas station at Dogtown Road and the Angels Camp Bypass there will be long-term left shoulder work. The work is listed as scheduled through the end of the month.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane and Lee Lane expect traffic signal work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday this week from 8 am to 4 pm.

As reported here there will be exploratory excavation by TUD at Highway 49/South Washington and School streets on Tuesday, November 26th from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. The southbound shoulder and traffic lane of the highway will be closed during the work.

Washington Street is scheduled to be closed on Friday at 5:30pm for the Sonora Christmas parade. Also don’t forget on Saturday the 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade through Downtown Historical Angels Camp will close the road from Angels Creek to Murphys Grade Road. The closure is scheduled to start at 4:30pm, the parade starts at 5pm and the road is scheduled to reopen at 6:15pm.

On Highway 120 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line 7 miles to Green Springs Road one of the lanes will be restricted for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also from Old Priest Grade Road to Big Oak Road there will be one-way traffic control for drainage work on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As reported here Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is underway. The work’s scope focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. A section of the road will close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours. The work began on Oct. 28 and will continue through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.