First Week of September Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Some Caltrans projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, after taking Monday off for the Labor Day Holiday. Here are the projects scheduled September 3rd to the 9th.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for Highway construction will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 the left and right shoulders will be closed for pavement repair in the area from Wards Avenue to Southworth Road.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from County View Drive to Hogan Dam Road for pothole repairs on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The utility potholing will continue from Hogan Dam Road to Nove Way on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and also both Wednesday and Thursday from Nove Way to Hogan Dam Road from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River and the Viaduct for bridge work will continue through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control from Plain (Duck) Creek to near Linden (San Joaquin County) and Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) will allow for pavement work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control on Montezuma Road/SR-26 in Mokelumne Hill at Mokelumne River shoulder work is planned on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 from Long Barn to Closure Gate #1 the right shoulder will be restricted for soundwall work. The work begins Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be more pothole repairs at Hopper Street on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m to 2 p.m. in the area of School Street on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, and in the area of Scofield Street and Vassar Road in Big Oak Flat to Ponderosa Lane from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.