June Road Projects In The Mother Lode

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, June 4th to the 10th.

On Highway 4 from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 from Apple Blossom/Dam Road to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line a moving closure of one lane will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 26 at the Viaduct and the South Fork of the Mokelumne River long term bridge work will continue through July 3.

On Highway 49 at Lombardi the right and left shoulder will be closed for Guardrail Work. The work is scheduled for Thursday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

More guardrail work on Highway 108 and State Route 120 will occur between Sunday, June 4, and Friday, June 9, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The list of guardrail work areas is: Highway 108 from Sanguinetti Road to Phoenix Lake Road, Mono Way to Lime Kiln Road, Peaceful Oak Road to Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos, Soulsbyville Road to Twain Harte Drive, Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000-foot elevation marker, Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road and Highway 120 from Alkali Creek to O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Night work begins Sunday at 9 pm from 0.30 miles west of Sierra Rock Road to 0.30 mile east of Sierra Rock Road. The work will restrict traffic to one-way for road paving each night from 9 pm to 6 am Sunday through Friday morning.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

The downtown Murphys area is getting additional lighting, setting it up will impact traffic and businesses during the construction process. Details are here.

There will be traffic delays this week and continuing until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Details are here.