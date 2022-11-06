Roadwork in the Mother Lode

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th.

On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.

Monday at Fallen Leaf Lane in Twain Harte and Tuesday at Gopher Drive in Sonora there will be emergency tree work as detailed here.

Night work continues on the curb and gutter areas of the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 9 pm and continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 108 tree work at Sturgis Lane will impact traffic. The work is scheduled for Tuesday from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. The work is planned for Monday through Wednesday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 4 for two miles from West of Stallion Way to Angels Oak Drive utility work will restrict traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek Road, two miles to Double Springs Road one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Another area of utility work within that area from Lime Creek to Double Springs Road will begin an hour earlier at 7 am through 5 pm Wednesday through Wednesday.

Highway 49 in Calaveras from Mountain Ranch Road to Highway 12 will be impacted by utility work. The one-way traffic control will be from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Raspberry Lane/Hardscabble Street one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled for Monday from 8 am to 11 pm.

On Highway 120 for the half mile from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District Road the long-term right shoulder work is scheduled to continue from 7 am to 5 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.