Caltrans Roadwork In The Mother Lode

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from October 30th to November 5th.

On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.

Night work continues on the curb and gutter areas of the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 9 pm and continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 108 utility work from Lyons Dam Road up a mile to Toban Way will impact traffic. The work is scheduled for Wednesday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. The work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

From the Big Trees Park Entrance to Golden Torch Drive the controlled burn is limiting traffic on Highway 4 to one-way for the duration of the burn which was scheduled to wrap up today as detailed here.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from Lime Creek Road, two miles to Double Springs Road one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Another area of utility work within that area from Lime Creek to Double Springs Road will begin an hour earlier at 7 am through 5 pm Wednesday through Friday.

Highway 49 in Calaveras from Mountain Ranch Road to Highway 12 will be impacted by utility work. The one-way traffic control will be from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Road striping on Highway 49 in Calaveras will extend from Highway 4 to the Amador/El Dorado County Line with a moving closure Monday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 120 for the half mile from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District Road the long-term right shoulder work is scheduled to continue from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 from Lost Claim Camp Ground six miles to Saw Mill Mountain Road shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 132 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Coulterville, shoulder work continues Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.