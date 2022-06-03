122 New Covid Cases in Tuolumne County

CDC Covid Community Level View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 120 new community cases and two Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, and six hospitalizations from Saturday, 28th to today, Friday, June 3rd. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports three active cases at SCC. There are 121 active community cases down from 133 last week. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were 133 new community cases.

Public Health Officials state those who are eligible should receive a second booster and children age 5 to 11 are now booster-eligible. Details about boosters are here. Health officials also share, “As we continue to see an increased number of cases, it is strongly recommended for the community to remain vigilant and continue practicing preventive measures such as getting vaccinated & boosted, wearing a mask in public (especially public indoor spaces), washing hands frequently, physical distancing, and staying home when not feeling well. Those who are eligible should receive a second booster.”

The newly reported community cases this week include eight cases age 17 and younger and 52 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: four girls and two boys age 0 to 11, two girls age 12 to 17, five women and five men age 18 to 29, five women and 11 men in their 30s, 10 women and five men in their 40s, eight women and 11 men in their 50s, 13 women, seven men and one other in their 60s, eight women and nine men in their 70s, six women and four men in their 80s, and two women and two men age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 27.6 from 30.2 per 100,000 population. A total of 131 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 11,184 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 16.3% up from 7.4%.

CDC Covid tracker map reports Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties remain in the medium (yellow) community Covid level (of a three-tier system) Calaveras, Stanislaus and 69.7% of U.S. counties remain in the lowest green tier. The level is determined by the higher of new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. There are 241 high (orange) level counties in the U.S., including 13 in California, last week there were no orange-level counties in California. When evaluating just community transmission level, all but four California counties are in the highest (red) community transmission level including Tuolumne and Calaveras and all surrounding counties.

CDPH has updated the Safe Schools for All toolkit to include checklists for school event planners and attendees to help students, staff, and families reduce COVID-19 risk during graduation season. For the checklist for graduation event attendees, and event planners visit the Safe Schools for All toolkit here.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of one man in his 80s has been confirmed as a Covid death. There are 35 new cases from May 25th to May 31st. The number of cases is down from 55 new cases among residents the week before. They report 13 active cases, last week there were 15 active cases. There are no active Covid hospitalizations to report.

Mariposa Public Health reports 88 new cases, (Friday through Thursday). There are 45 active cases down from 46 active cases last week and no residents are hospitalized with Covid.

Mariposa County reports 671 cases in fully vaccinated individuals since April 2021 out of a total of 2,837 cases reported since that time.

COVID-19 Testing If you test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 – Isolation instructions (click here)

The hours of the Mother Lode testing site are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Antigen tests are by appointment and PCR tests are by walk-in only.

The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has experienced delays in launching Test to Treat operations. Speak with your healthcare provider if you have tested positive for COVID-19 to determine if therapeutics are right for you and to get a prescription. Information on the Test to Treat program can be found here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

COVID-19 Vaccine Individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.