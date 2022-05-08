Roadwork Continues On Highways And At The Red Church

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 8th to the 14th. The local passes remain closed for the winter but Hwy 108 is open up to Kennedy Meadows as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect the transporting of highway construction equipment to impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM. At Boards Crossing Road traffic will be restricted to one-way for highway construction Friday night at 10 PM to Saturday at 6 AM.

On Highway 4 at the Arnold Byway (mile marker 41.6) utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 4 from Deer Creek Road to Cosgrove Road (mile marker 10.1 to 11.7) traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 at Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line, the right shoulder will be closed for work on the shoulder. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road (mile marker 6.4 to 29.4) drainage work will limit traffic to one lane. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 the Red Church crosswalk project work resumes its scheduled Monday through Friday night work from 9 PM to 8 AM.

More 108 Highway construction at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road (mile marker 9.6) is scheduled Monday through Friday night from 10 PM to 6 AM. The work will restrict one of the two lanes.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oaks Road the right shoulder will be restricted for shoulder work Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5:30 PM.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road (mile marker 19 to 24) one-way traffic control will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled 6 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and from 6 AM to 3PM on Friday. Further on, from Helipo Road to County Road (mile marker 24 to 39.5) one-way traffic control will allow for more road striping. The work is scheduled 6 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and from 6 AM to 3PM on Friday.

On Highway 120 at Rushing Hill Lookout Road (mile marker 4.4) one of the two lanes will be restricted for pavement work Wednesday through Friday from 7 AM to 4PM.

On Highway 120 from Merrell Road to Elder Road (mile marker 31.9 to 32.6) utility work will limit traffic to one-way from 9:00 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.