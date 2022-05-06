70 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 28 Cases In Calaveras

Episode Date Covid Cases 5_6_22 View Photos

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 70 new community cases and two hospitalizations from Saturday, April 30th to Friday, May 6th. There are 123 active community cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were 71 new community cases.

Public health officials state “As we continue to see a higher number of cases, we encourage those who are booster-eligible to get their booster.” Appointments can be made at local participating pharmacies, and at one of Tuolumne’s Public Health Clinics through https://myturn.ca.gov

The State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is expected to implement Test to Treat operations by the end of next week. Through the program, people are able to get tested and if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them, they can receive a prescription from a provider and have the prescription filled all at one location. The Public Health Officials will provide further updates as they receive more information. Info on the Test to Treat program can be found here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

The newly reported community cases this week include four cases age 17 and younger and 24 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl and two boys age 0 to 11, one boy age 12 to 17, ten women and four men age 18 to 29, eight women and four men in their 30s, three women, three men and one other in their 40s, three women, and six men in their 50s, five women and three men in their 60s, six women and four men in their 70s, one woman and three men in their 80s, and one woman and one man age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 17.1 from 11.9 per 100,000 population. A total of 11 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,709 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 5.6% up from 5.3% and 63% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

The CDC reports Tuolumne County and all counties in California except those in the Bay Area remain in the least severe “low” (green) community Covid three-tier level according to the CDC determined by the higher of the new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The three costal counties above and below San Francisco are in the medium (yellow) level along with 318 other counties in the U.S. including the city of Portland, Oregon (Multnomah) and Seattle, Washington (King).

Tuolumne has moved up to the High community transmission level (red is the highest of the four-tier levels) while Calaveras is in the Substantial (orange) level along with Stanislaus, Mariposa, and other surrounding counties as determined by the CDC based only on new cases per 100,00 population in the past 7 days. As stated above transmission is just one factor the CDC uses to assign the overall community level which again, remains low (green) except for 79 counties, most in the northeast of the country, that are in the highest (orange) Community level.

Positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us including anyone not fully vaccinated, children under 5 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and those with weakened immune systems from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 are to get vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public (Masking is not required but is still strongly recommended. State guidance on face coverings here, requires that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear a mask on public transit, in healthcare settings, and in emergency shelters and cooling centers. Public health also recommends that individuals keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report 28 new cases among residents since its last update on April 26th. They reported 17 active cases, last week there were nine active cases. There are no Covid hospitalizations or new deaths to report.

Mariposa Public Health reports 37 new cases, (Saturday through Thursday). There are 26 active cases up from nine active cases last week and no residents are hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Testing Starting Sunday, May 8, 2022 the hours of the Mother Lode testing site will be: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Antigen tests are by appointment and PCR tests are by walk-in only. Free at-home tests are available to local students. To get a test for your student, call your school or the County Superintendent of Schools Office at: 209-536-2000. To make an appointment for testing at the testing site visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

COVID-19 Vaccine Individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

4/26 to 5/2 28 30 (0) 1,827 6,002

(77) Calaveras 4/27 to 5/3 28 17 (0) 2,612 7,340

(123) Mariposa 4/29 to 5/5 37 26 (0) 1,258 3,095

(34) Mono

4/29 to 5/6 6 N/A 1,025 2,997

(9) Tuolumne 4/30 to 5/6 70 123 (2) 5,298 13,661 (181) Citing at-home testing, there are no Stanislaus updates.