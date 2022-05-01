Roadwork Continues On Highway 4, 49, 108 And 120

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 1st to the 7th. The local passes remain closed for the winter but Hwy 108 is open up to Kennedy Meadows as detailed here, daily updates are on our traffic page here.

On Highway 4 at the Arnold Byway (mile marker 41.8) utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled on Sunday from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM and Monday and Tuesday from 6:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. The highway construction is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line, there will be one-way traffic control for shoulder work. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 at Raspberry Lane (mile marker 7.3) there will also be one-way traffic control for a special event from 8 AM to 11 PM on Monday.

On Highway 49 from Mariposa into Tuolumne county from Bear Valley Road to Hwy 120 (mile marker 29.4 to 6.5) be prepared for one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is scheduled on Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM to 3:15 PM.

On Highway 49 at Yaney Avenue and Wyckoff Street (mile marker 18.2 to 18.3) one way traffic control will allow for curb and gutter work. The work is scheduled Sunday through Friday night from 9 PM to 6 AM and also Monday from 6 AM to noon.

More 108 Highway construction at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road (mile marker 9.6) is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM. The work will restrict one of the two lanes.

On Highway 108 from Woods Creek Bridge to the beginning of the Eastbound Passing Lane (mile marker .1 to .5) slope repair and clearing will close the right shoulder of the Highway Monday through Friday from7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to Oddfellow Road (mile marker 16.2 to 17) will limit traffic to one-way from 7:00 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday for utility work.

On Highway 120 from Memorial Drive to Elder Road (mile marker 31.9 to 32.6) utility work will limit traffic to one-way from 9:00 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.