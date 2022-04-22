Weekly Report: 27 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 14 In Calaveras

CDC Transmission Levels by County View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 27 new community cases and no hospitalizations from Saturday, April 16th to Friday, April 22nd. There are 25 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were 15 new cases. For the fourth week in a row, there have been no reported Covid hospitalizations.

The newly reported community cases this week include one case age 17 and younger and 13 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl age 0 to 11, a woman and two men age 18 to 29, two women and three men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, two women, one man, and one other in their 50s, two women in their 60s, five women and three men in their 70s, two men in their 80s, and one woman age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 5.3 from 3.7 per 100,000 population. A total of 22 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,666 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 2.7% up from 1.9% and 63% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County and all counties in California except Plumas remain in the least severe “low” (green) community Covid level according to the CDC determined by factors like new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics and based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. Tuolumne remains in the moderate community transmission level, one step above low, but as seen in this image Stanislaus and Calaveras and other surrounding counties are in the orange substantial transmission level and Mariposa some coastal counties are in the highest transmission level determined by the CDC as new cases per 100,00 population in the past 7 days.

Positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us including anyone not fully vaccinated, children under 5 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and those with weakened immune systems from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 are to get vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public (Masking is not required but is still strongly recommended. State guidance on face coverings here, requires that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear a mask on public transit, in healthcare settings, and in emergency shelters and cooling centers. Public health also recommends that individuals keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. On April 19th they had 14 new cases since their last update on April 12th. They reported eight active cases and no Covid hospitalizations or newly confirmed deaths.

Mariposa Public Health reports 18 new cases, the same as last week (Saturday through Thursday). There are five active cases down from 11 active cases last week and no residents are hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Testing the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has antigen and PCR tests and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

COVID-19 Vaccine Individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

4/12 to 4/18 5 9 (2) 1,769 5,954

(77) Calaveras 4/13 to 4/19 14 8 (0) 2,566 7,294

(122) Mariposa 4/15 to 4/21 18 5 (0) 1,211 3,058

(34) Mono

4/14 to 4/22 9 N/A 1,016 2,986

(9) Tuolumne 4/16 to 4/22 27 25 (0) 5,228 13,520 (181) Citing at-home testing, there are no Stanislaus updates.