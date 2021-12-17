7 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 7 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports seven new Covid cases since yesterday, all are unvaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active cases increased by four to 74 including two unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. Today’s newly reported cases include three cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: one woman age 18 to 29, one woman in her 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, one woman and one man in their 60s, and one woman her 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 16.4 from 19.9 per 100,000 population. Three individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,207 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,429 community cases and 148 deaths. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November and seven this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne.

A total of 59% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports seven new Covid cases, active cases increased three to 23 with five hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,519. One of the new cases is age 17 or younger and one is age 65 and older, in total 832 under age 17 and 760 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are ten more recovered cases for a total of 4,404 cases recovered and 55.01% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. There have been 92 Covid deaths in Calaveras since the pandemic began. There were 8 Covid deaths in October, 6 in November and 3 this month for a total of 18 Covid deaths since October in Calaveras.

California Public Health As detailed here the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega-events, and issued a new travel advisory. Mariposa Public Health shares the CDC added multiple studies to their Science Brief on Community Use of Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 as detailed here.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be open next Friday, Dec. 24th from 7 AM to 1 PM and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25th for the Christmas holiday. Friday, Dec. 31 it will be open from 7 AM to 1 PM and closed Jan. 1st for New Years Day.

Excluding the holidays, the Tuolumne County State testing site is generally open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is at the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots are recommended for anyone age 16 and older (Pfizer only for age 16-17) Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through local pharmacies more details are here. For ways to manage this fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org