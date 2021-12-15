14 New Covid-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 19 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 14 new Covid cases since yesterday, 11 are unvaccinated. Due to the inclement weather the Black Oak Casino Covid-19 vaccine clinic was rescheduled, visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find an alternate clinic or check back for the rescheduled Black Oak Casino clinic dates and times.

Tuolumne County’s active cases increased one to 70 including three unvaccinated people who are hospitalized. Today’s newly reported cases had four cases age 17 or younger and one case age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: two boys age 0 to 11, one girl and one boy age 12 to 17, four men age 18 to 29, two woman and one man in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one women her 50s, and one woman her 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 19.4 from 20.6 per 100,000 population. A total of 12 individuals were released from isolation, in all 6,189 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,407 community cases and 148 deaths. There were 18 Covid deaths in October, 20 in November and 7 this month for a total of 45 Covid deaths since October in Tuolumne.

A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Tuolumne also shared information about ways to manage needle fears and phobia, “Many people do not like needles as part of medical procedures when they receive care. But for some, the fear of needles is so great that it might prevent them from getting life-saving medical care, like vaccinations. This fear often affects children but can affect adults, too.” Estimates show that as many as 2 in 3 children and 1 in 4 adults have strong fears around needles. For ways to manage this fear and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 19 new cases, active cases increased seven to 21 with five hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,501. Two of the new cases are age 17 or younger and two are age 65 and older, in total 826 under age 17 and 759 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are 12 more recovered cases for a total of 4,389 cases recovered and 54.93% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. There are 91 Covid deaths in Calaveras since the pandemic began. There were 8 Covid deaths in October, 6 in November and 2 this month for a total of 17 Covid deaths since October in Calaveras.

California Public Health As detailed here yesterday beginning Wednesday, December 15, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring universal masking for all public indoor settings. In all indoor public settings masks are to be worn irrespective of vaccine status through January 15, 2022. The CDPH stated the move was in response to increasing case rates and hospitalizations to slow the spread of both Delta, the highly transmissible Omicron variant, to increase protection for individuals, families, and communities during the holidays.

Additionally, CDPH updated requirements for attending mega events, like concerts and sporting events. Effective December 15th, prior to attending an event, attendees will now require either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen Covid-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

CDPH also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately to recommend that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is at pharmacies, at Rapid Care and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

The Mariposa LHI/OptumServe testing site is moving to the YARTS Park and Ride beside Rite Aid and will be open on Tuesday, December 14 and thereafter with the following hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, and 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots and vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers more details are here. CDPH notes unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from November 21, 2021 to November 27, 2021) Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from November 14, 2021 to November 20, 2021). Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from November 7, 2021 to November 13, 2021).