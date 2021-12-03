16 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 6 New Cases In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 16 new Covid cases since yesterday, with 15 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are up 6 to 80 including 9 people who are hospitalized, 5 who are hospitalized are vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had 5 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases age 60 or older. New Covid cases by gender and age: 1 girl and 3 boys age 0 to 11, 1 boy age 12 to 17, 1 woman age 18 to 29, 1 woman and 1 man in their 30s, 2 men in their 40s, 1 woman in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, and 1 woman and 3 men in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 18.2 from 18.7 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 10 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,038 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,256 community cases and 144 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active Covid case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

The first Omicron variant case was confirmed in a traveler who returned to the Bay Area from South Africa on November 22 as detailed here.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 6 new cases, active cases increased 2 to 31 with one hospitalized. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,376. A total of two of the new cases are age 17 or younger and three are age 65 and older, in total 803 under age 17 and 748 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are four more recovered cases for a total of 4,256 cases recovered and 54.28% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Adventist Health is hosting a walk-in children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6 p.m

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations (a pediatric Pfizer dose) for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. Also, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. These actions remain the same in light of the Omicron variant.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 12/2 50 17 3,795 58 Calaveras 12/2 31 6 4,376 89 Mariposa 12/1 27 6 1,607 18 Mono 12/2 99 20 1,687 5 Stanislaus 12/2 1,057 188 81,591 1,424 Tuolumne 12/2 80 16 7,893 144