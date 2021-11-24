Three COVID Deaths In Calaveras County, One In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County COVID Cases by Date of Report View Photo

Sonora, CA – Four new COVID deaths have been recorded, three in Calaveras and one in Tuolumne County.

Calaveras County Public Health reports the three additional deaths that include one female in her 80s, one male in his 70s, and one male in his 50s. That brings the total number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 to 89. In an email regarding the deaths, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen stated, “This tragic outcome is hard to experience and with the holidays upon us, I do pray as a community we find a way to lean in with compassion and hopefulness as we continue to battle this Coronavirus. Please continue to do your part to protect those around us through safe distancing, proper handwashing, masking, and vaccination.”

The county also reported 18 new cases, 23 active cases with three hospitalized bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,289. There are 4,177 cases recovered and 53.95% of the eligible population fully vaccinated in the county.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports one death due to Covid-19, a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated.

There are 14 new COVID-19 cases since Monday’s report, one vaccinated. Active cases are up 13 to 113 including 5 people who are hospitalized, all are unvaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had 2 cases age 17 or younger and 3 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 1 boy and 1 girl under age 11, 1 woman age 18 to 29, 4 men in their 30s, 1 woman and 1 man in their 40s, 1 woman and 1 man in their 50s, 1 man in his 60s, 1 woman and 1 man in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 26.6 from 27.6 per 100,000 population yesterday. One individual was released from isolation today, in all 5,920 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,174 community cases and 141 deaths. A total of 57% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Holiday Gatherings The California Department of health’s recommendations for staying safe during the holidays is to celebrate in ways that don’t spread COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent its spread:

Get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect others.

Keep gatherings small

If everyone at an indoor gathering is fully vaccinated, masks are optional

If your guests are unvaccinated or you don’t know their status, plan gatherings that are small, short, and outdoors.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth:

When social distancing is not possible

When you might be around unvaccinated people, especially indoors

When around older individuals or people with medical conditions

When gathering inside, ventilate well. Open doors and windows, run HVAC systems, and install high-quality air filters.

Check local conditions. Your county may have stricter guidance than the state. Take extra precautions when local levels of virus transmission are high.

Activate CA Notify and ask your guests to do the same. CA Notify anonymously notifies individuals of a possible exposure.

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Stay home if you are sick

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.