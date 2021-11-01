3 New Deaths, 73 COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Calaveras Revises Numbers

Calaveras County Public Health 11_1_21 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports three additional deaths due to COVID-19 a woman in her 50s a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. The women were not vaccinated the man was. There have been 124 deaths in Tuolumne county since the pandemic began, five of them were vaccinated.

There are 73 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report with 63 unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated. There are 4 more active cases today than Friday, the 238 active cases include 14 who are hospitalized, five less than yesterday. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports two ICU beds available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and one less ICU bed available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

Today’s newly reported cases had 25 cases age 17 or younger and 9 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 9 girls and 11 boys age 0 to 11, 3 girls and 2 boys age 12 to 17, 6 women and 8 men age 18 to 29, 6 women and 4 men in their 30s, 7 women and 2 men in their 40s, 4 women and 2 men in their 50s, 2 women and 4 men in their 60s, 1 woman in her 70s, and 1 woman and 1 man in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 51.7 from 50.6 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of 66 were released from isolation since today, in all 5,385 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,747 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports the case count reported on Friday, October 29, 2021 did not reflect the actual count. The accurate count has 33 fewer cases with active cases decreasing by 35 to 88, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 13 new cases age 17 or younger and 4 fewer cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 669 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 686 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.8% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Mariposa County Public Health reports 32 new cases and 45 active cases including 11 hospitalizations.

This Week’s Overview (Oct. 22 – 29) Tuolumne reported a total of 231 new cases up from 172 new cases last week and Calaveras has reported 186 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were eight Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 61 new cases this week down from 66 new cases last week in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. However, at this time, you are not able to schedule a booster appointment for a vaccine that is different from your initial vaccine series. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, please call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440. They state the ability to select which vaccine will be a function activated on MyTurn soon and will provide updates when it becomes available.

Regarding the recent expansion of the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization to 5 to 11-year-olds, the recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is an important first step in the approval process. The vaccine has more steps before it will be available to the age group locally. Health officials state, “We will relay updates as they become available.”

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.