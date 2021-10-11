1 COVID-19 Death, 51 New Cases In Tuolumne

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19 of a man in his 70s. There are 51 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report, there are 144 residents with active Covid cases including 9 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 35.8 from 37.5 per 100,000 population. There were 196 released from isolation since Friday, there have been a total of 4,924 released. There have been 5,174 community cases, 106 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 10 cases age 17 or younger and 16 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 2 boys age 0-11, 3 girls and 4 boys age 12-17, 3 women and 1 man age 18 to 29, 3 women and 2 men 30-39, 4 women and 4 men age 40 to 49, 3 women and 5 men age 50-59, 3 men age 60 to 69, 4 women and 1 man age 70 to 79, 1 woman and 2 men age 80 to 89, and 4 women and 1 man age 90 or older.

Of the 51 new community cases, 37 were unvaccinated, 14 were vaccinated and the man who died of COVID-19 was also vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases went below 200 for 8 days and then were above 200 for 7 days from October 4 until October 11. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2nd and September 19th with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15th and December 20th with a high of 350. Active cases were below 30 between March 5th and July 14th.

Calaveras County Public Health Most Calaveras County Offices are closed, there has been no COVID-19 update posted.

Mariposa County Public Health says they “acknowledge those who have come before, who lived, sacrificed, educated and survived in the Americas for many generations before 1492 and who continue to do so today.” All their offices are closed October 11, 2021 in observance of Columbus Day. Mariposa will also be acknowledging Indigenous Peoples Day as proclaimed by our County Board of Supervisors and the President of The United States.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct 1 – Oct 8) Tuolumne reported a total of 184 new cases down from 197 last week and Calaveras reported 77 new cases down from 151 last week. Last week there were two Covid deaths in Tuolumne and two in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to take the positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Students as detailed here in the school term immediately after full FDA authorization and approval Governor Gavin Newsom plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for students in grades 7-12, and after that for students in K-6.

Vaccine appointments This Thursday, October 14th, a Pfizer vaccination clinic will be held at the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne, 10 AM to 12 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available local pharmacies. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/11 104 44 3,317 53 Calaveras 10/8 39 7 3,602 76 Mariposa 10/08 78 11 1,193 13 Mono 10/11 81 21 1,392 5 Stanislaus 10/11 1,528 378 75,597 1,302 Tuolumne 10/11 144 51 6,794 106 For other county-level statistics view our page here.