21 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 7 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 21 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 293 residents with active Covid cases including 5 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 37.5 from 37.4 per 100,000 population. There were 5 released from isolation since yesterday, there have been a total of 4,728 released. There have been 5,126 community cases, 105 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed Monday, October 11th for the Columbus Day holiday.

Today’s newly reported cases include 6 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 3 boys age 12-17, 1 woman and 1 man age 18 to 29, 2 women and 1 man 30-39, 1 man age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 2 men age 50-59, 1 woman age 60 to 69, 2 women and 2 men age 70 to 79, and 1 woman age 80 to 89.

Of the 21 new community cases, 18 were unvaccinated and 3 were vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases went below 200 for 8 days before increasing. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2nd and September 19th with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15th and December 20th with a high of 350. Active cases were below 30 between March 5th and July 14th.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 7 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases decreased to 39, including two Covid hospitalizations. There are 4 new cases age 0-17 and no new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 584 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 632 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 54.2% of their eligible population.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct 1 – Oct 8) Tuolumne reported a total of 184 down from 197 last week and Calaveras reported 77 down from 151 new cases last week. Last week there were two Covid deaths in Tuolumne and two in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to take the positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Students as detailed here in the school term immediately after full FDA authorization and approval Governor Gavin Newsom plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for students in grades 7-12, and after that for students in K-6.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.