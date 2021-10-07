Update: 1 in 4 Active COVID-19 Cases In Mariposa Are Hospitalized

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 278 residents with active Covid cases including 5 who are hospitalized. As shown in the images the California Department of Public Health states from September 19, 2021 to September 25, 2021, unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and from September 5, 2021 to September 11, 2021, unvaccinated people were 17.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 37.4 from 37.5 per 100,000 population. There were 4 released from isolation since yesterday, there have been a total of 4,723 released. There have been 5,106 community cases, 105 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 8 cases age 17 or younger and 11 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 2 girls and 2 boys age 12-17, 1 woman and 3 men age 18 to 29, 1 woman and 2 men 30-39, 2 women age 40 to 49, 3 women age 50-59, 2 women and 2 men age 60 to 69, 3 women and 2 men age 70 to 79, 1 woman age 80 to 89 and 1 woman ago 90 or older.

Of the 31 new community cases, 20 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases went below 200 for 8 days before increasing. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2nd and September 19th with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15th and December 20th with a high of 350. Active cases were below 30 between March 5th and July 14th. There were two Covid deaths reported on Monday, October 4th.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 10 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases increased to 45, including two Covid hospitalizations. There are 6 new cases age 0-17 and 2 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 580 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 632 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.9% of their eligible population. There were two Covid deaths reported on Tuesday, October 5th.

Mariposa County Public Health says, “You may have noticed we reported a large number of hospitalizations

in our case report yesterday afternoon. We don’t like reporting these kinds of numbers to our community. In Mariposa County, 16 of our 63 active cases are currently hospitalized (in locations outside of the county). This means that 1 out of 4 of our current cases are hospitalized. We are also seeing an increase in younger adults being hospitalized for COVID-19. We remind everyone that we all hold power to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community: wash your hands, wear your mask, practice social distancing, stay home if you are sick, get vaccinated, share accurate information. As always, our thoughts are with our community members currently in the hospital as well as their friends and families. We hope to be able to report their releases home soon.” Today’s update increased their cases by 15 with the active cases rising to 75 including 16 who are hospitalized.

Last Week’s Overview (Sep 24- Oct 1) Tuolumne reported a total of 197 new Covid cases and Calaveras reported 151 new cases. There were two deaths of Tuolumne residents due to COVID-19 and three deaths of Calaveras residents. Hospitalizations in both counties decreased over the week although Friday Tuolumne’s increased from four to six.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed Monday, October 11th for the Columbus Day holiday.

Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to take the positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Students as detailed here in the school term immediately after full FDA authorization and approval Governor Gavin Newsom plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for students in grades 7-12, and after that for students in K-6.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/7 133 16 3,262 53 Calaveras 10/7 45 10 3,595 76 Mariposa 10/7 75 15 1,182 13 Mono 10/7 78 15 1,371 5 Stanislaus 10/7 1,520 191 75,027 1,297 Tuolumne 10/7 278 31 6,726 105 For other county-level statistics view our page here.