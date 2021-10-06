36 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 12 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report. While the California blueprint for a safer economy was retired in June, Tuolumne Public Health shared that the CDC continues to provide an interactive COVID tracker with a colored tier system as seen in the images. In Tuolumne County, there are 252 residents with active Covid cases including 4 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 37.5 from 36.7 per 100,000 population. There were 13 released from isolation since yesterday, there have been a total of 4,719 released. There have been 5,076 community cases, 105 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 8 cases age 17 or younger and 6 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 2 boys age 0-11, 3 girls and 2 boys age 12-17, 4 women and 1 man age 18 to 29, 4 women and 3 men 30-39, 3 women and 3 men age 40 to 49, 3 women age 50-59, 3 women and 1 man age 60 to 69, and 2 men age 70 to 79.

Of the 36 new community cases, 30 were unvaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases went below 200 for 8 days before increasing. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2 and September 19 with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15 and December 20 with a high of 350. There were two Covid deaths reported on Monday, October 4th.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 12 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases decreased to 41, including two Covid hospitalizations. There are 4 new cases age 0-17 and 2 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 574 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 630 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.9% of their eligible population. There were two Covid deaths reported on Monday, October 5th.

Last Week’s Overview (Sep 24- Oct 1) Tuolumne reported a total of 197 new Covid cases and Calaveras reported 151 new cases. There were two deaths of Tuolumne residents due to COVID-19 and three deaths of Calaveras residents. Hospitalizations in both counties decreased over the week although Friday Tuolumne’s increased from four to six.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to take the positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Students as detailed here in the school term immediately after full FDA authorization and approval Governor Gavin Newsom plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for students in grades 7-12, and after that for students in K-6.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/6 136 15 3,246 53 Calaveras 10/6 41 12 3,585 76 Mariposa 10/6 63 10 1,167 13 Mono 10/6 62 4 1,356 5 Stanislaus 10/6 1,501 105 74,836 1,296 Tuolumne 10/6 252 36 6,696 105