Update: 2 New COVID-19 Deaths, 40 New Cases In Calaveras, 42 New Cases In Tuolumne

Mariposa County Public Health View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports 2 new deaths due to COVID-19, a man and a woman in their 50s. There are 40 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases decreased to 47, including two Covid hospitalizations. There are 12 new cases age 0-17 and 9 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 570 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 628 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.8% of their eligible population.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases since Monday’s report with 19 that are jurisdictional transfers from weeks prior and have today been reported for our county. There are 229 active cases including 5 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 36.7 from 38.8 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,706 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 105 deaths, 5,040 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 19 cases age 17 or younger and 9 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 8 boys age 0-11, 3 girls and 7 boys age 12-17, 4 women and 3 men age 30-39, 2 women and 4 men age 40 to 49, 1 man age 50-59, 2 women and 2 men age 60 to 69, and 4 women and 1 man age 70 to 79.

Of the 42 new community cases, 35 were unvaccinated and 7 of the new cases were vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases went below 200 for 8 days before increasing. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2 and September 19 with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15 and December 20 with a high of 350. There were two COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday, October 4th.

A reminder Tuolumne public health is holding a drive-thru flu clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sierra Bible Church. Appointments can be made on myturn.ca.gov. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Those without appointments are welcome but may experience longer wait times. If walking in, we recommend doing so in the afternoon and have a registration form filled out. The event is while supplies last (those with appointments are guaranteed a flu shot). For more information or questions call: 209-533-7401

Last Week’s Overview (Sep 24- Oct 1) Tuolumne reported a total of 197 new COIVD-19 cases and Calaveras reported 151 new cases. There were two deaths of Tuolumne residents due to COVID-19 and three deaths of Calaveras residents. Hospitalizations in both counties decreased over the week although Friday Tuolumne’s increased from four to six.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says, “Thank you for continuing to take the positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Students as detailed here in the school term immediately after full FDA authorization and approval Governor Gavin Newsom plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for students in grades 7-12, and after that for students in K-6.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/5 133 50 3,231 52 Calaveras 10/5 47 40 3,573 76 Mariposa 10/5 67 7 1,157 13 Mono 10/5 62 0 1,352 5 Stanislaus 10/5 1,584 499 74,731 1,284 Tuolumne 10/5 229 42 6,660 105