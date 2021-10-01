Tuolumne Public Health: Case Rate Slowly Declining

Tuolumne Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday’s report with 169 active cases including 6 who are hospitalized. Tuolumne public health officials say “We are seeing our case rate slowly decline. Thank you for continuing to take those positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 39.2 from 41.9 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,670 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 103 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases with none currently active, for a total of 6,562 positive COVID-19 cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 5 cases age 17 or younger and 1 case age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 2 boys age 12-17, 1 woman and 1 man age 18-29, 1 man age 30-39, 2 men age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 1 man age 50-59, and 1 man age 60 to 69.

Of the 13 new community cases, 12 were unvaccinated and 1 was vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases were below 200 for 8 days until yesterday when it spiked up to 218. Cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2 and September 19 with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge, active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15 and December 20 with a high of 350.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says “Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.