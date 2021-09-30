Update: 1 New COVID-19 Death In Calaveras 36 New Cases

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports 1 new death due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s. A total of 74 Calaveras residents’ deaths are attributed to COVID-19. There are 36 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases decreased to 53, including one Covid hospitalization. There are 9 new cases age 0-17 and 9 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 547 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 612 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.3% of their eligible population.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s report with 218 active cases including 4 who are hospitalized. Tuolumne County’s active community cases were below 200 for 8 days until today, they were above 200 for 49 days between August 2 and September 19 with a high of 407 active cases. During the previous surge active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15 and December 20 with a high of 350.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 41.9 from 43.3 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,609 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 103 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases with none currently active, for a total of 6,550 positive COVID-19 cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 7 cases age 17 or younger and 7 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 2 boys age 0-11, 2 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 1 man age 18-29, 4 women and 2 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 4 men age 40 to 49, 1 man age 50-59, 1 woman and 3 men age 60 to 69, 2 women age 70 to 79 and 1 man age 80 to 89.

Of the 20 new community cases, 16 were unvaccinated and 4 were vaccinated. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says “There are positive actions that we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/29 129 25 3,141 52 Calaveras 9/30 53 36 3,488 74 Mariposa 9/30 59 16 1,094 13 Mono 9/30 77 13 1,328 5 Stanislaus 9/30 1,797 209 74,030 1,283 Tuolumne 9/30 190 27 6,523 103