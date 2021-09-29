20 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 15 in Calaveras

Calaveras County New Cases Per Day View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports 20 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday’s report with 194 active cases including 4 who are hospitalized. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 59% have been vaccinated. Tuolumne County’s active community cases were above 200 for 49 days between August 2 and September 19 with a high of 407, during the previous surge active cases were above 200 for 36 days between November 15 and December 20 with a high of 350.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 43.3 from 44.9 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,610 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 103 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases with none currently active, for a total of 6,523 positive COVID-19 cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 6 cases age 17 or younger and 3 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 4 boys age 12-17, 2 men age 18-29, 1 woman and 2 men age 30-39, 2 women and 1 man age 40 to 49, 1 woman and 2 men age 50-59, 1 woman age 60 to 69, and 2 women age 70 to 79.

Of the 20 new community cases, 16 were unvaccinated and 4 were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 15 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report. Active cases increased to 107, including 1 current Covid hospitalization. There are 7 new cases age 0-17 and no new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 538 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 603 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.2% of their eligible population.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Tuolumne Public Health says “There are positive actions that we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot information is here. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/28 125 22 3,116 52 Calaveras 9/29 107 15 3,437 73 Mariposa 9/29 56 4 1,078 13 Mono 9/29 73 0 1,315 5 Stanislaus 9/29 1,797 112 73,821 1,272 Tuolumne 9/29 190 20 6,523 103