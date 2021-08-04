40 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the county since the report on Monday. A total of 7 cases are Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 223 active cases and 17 who are hospitalized.

Tuolumne Public Health has added an additional age category dividing the 0-17 group into two groups with ages 0 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 17-year-olds. They state there have been 80 cases among children in the past couple of weeks; 35 cases age 0-11, and 45 cases age 12-17.

The gender and age breakdown for the 33 community cases is 2 females and 2 males age 0-11, 1 females and 0 males 0-17 years of age, 6 females and 3 males age 18-29, 3 females and 2 males age 30-39, 2 female and 1 male age 40-49, 2 females age 50-59, 5 females age 60-69, 2 females and 2 males age 70 to 79.

A total of 9 of the 33 new cases were vaccinated, 7 with Moderna, 2 with Pfizer. Out of 537 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection 52 total have been identified; 27 Moderna, 16 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine does administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated.

The California department of corrections reports 116 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,318 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,417 inmate cases have been resolved. The associated staff of 1,179 is 39% are fully vaccinated.

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Expanded days of operation are expected to be implemented next week and will include testing Friday through Tuesday from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition, the site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora, Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The California Department of Public Health and local COunty Health Department issued statewide masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here.

Calaveras has 15 new cases since yesterday, 57 active cases and two hospitalizations, Mariposa has 7 new cases, 38 active cases and three residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/3 98 13 2,038 39 Calaveras 8/4 57 15 2,359 58 Mariposa 8/4 38 7 537 7 Mono 8/4 29 13 1,079 5 Stanislaus 8/4 1,081 118 59,874 1,097 Tuolumne 8/4 223 40 4,731 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.