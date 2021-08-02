Tuolumne COVID-19 Report: 124 new cases since Friday

October to August covid cases View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 124 new COVID-19 cases in the county since the report on Friday. Of the 75 new community cases, 11 are hospitalized including two who were vaccinated, and one of whom is hospitalized for a non-COVID-related issue. There are 216 active cases an almost 46% increase from the 148 active cases on Friday. Divided by date 62 cases were from Saturday (47 community, 15 Sierra Conservation Center inmates) and 62 Sunday and today (28 community, 34 SCC).

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Expanded days of operation are expected to be implemented next week and will include testing Friday through Tuesday from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition, the site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora, Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider.

The gender and age breakdown for the 75 community cases is 10 females and 7 males 0-17 years of age, 5 females and 7 males age 18-29, 7 females and 8 males age 30-39, 3 females and 4 ages 40-49, 6 females and 1 male age 50-59, 5 females and 4 males age 60-69, 2 females and 1 male age 70 to 79, and 4 females and 1 male age 80-99.

A total of 12 of the 75 new cases were vaccinated, 6 with Pfizer, 4 with Moderna, and 2 with Johnson & Johnson. In total out of 463 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection 41 total have been identified; 19 Moderna, 13 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others were partially vaccinated. A total of 21,805 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,411 are partially vaccinated.

The California department of corrections reports 111 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 67% of the 3,334 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,412 inmate cases have been resolved. The associated staff of 1,175 is 39% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Tuolumne County Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The California Department of Public Health and local COunty Health Department issued statewide masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here.

Calaveras has 5 new cases, 29 active cases and two hospitalizations, Mariposa has 21 new cases, 26 active cases and three residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 7/30 78 41 1,999 39 Calaveras 8/2 26 5 2,321 58 Mariposa 8/2 26 21 521 7 Mono 8/2 17 1 1,066 5 Stanislaus 8/2 1,081 410 59,636 1,097 Tuolumne 8/2 216 124 4,658 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.