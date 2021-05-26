COVID Testing Site Relocating, More New Cases In The Mother Lode

COVID-19 testing site at Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Tuolumne County View Photo

Testing – Sonora’s COVID testing site is moving to Standard Road. Tuolumne County public health states more details will be shared as soon as the location has been secured. The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site’s last day open is tomorrow, Thursday, May 27th from 7 AM to 7 PM. There will be no testing site Sunday due to the Memorial Day holiday and also no testing site while the site is moved on Tuesday, June 1st. The first day in the new location is expected to be Thursday, June 3rd. The hours at the new location will be Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Public health says During this transition, if you are experiencing symptoms or feel sick, you may seek medical attention and get tested through a healthcare provider. If you are not having symptoms, but need to get a COVID test, Rite Aid offers testing at their drive-through pharmacy. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing

The Groveland testing site remains open at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here. Public Health is coordinating a new location for the State testing site in Sonora. The site is expected to move from the fairgrounds by May 30th and details will be shared when the move is confirmed.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new community cases, a woman age 40 to 49 and a woman age 70 to 79 both were not vaccinated. One resident is hospitalized with COVID. A total of 13 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,163 cases split between 2,746 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports no active cases. Total community cases released from isolation is 2,666 and the total number of tests administered is 97,229. The county reports 18,562 fully vaccinated residents and 4,025 individuals partially vaccinated.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports five new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,166. Active cases increased two to eleven and recoveries increased three to 2,099 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 453 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 34,144 vaccinations given and 42,945 COVID tests conducted.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports no new cases today. No cases are hospitalized and one case is currently active. There are a total of 454 cases since the pandemic began.

Vaccines – Residents are able to attend clinics being held in other neighboring counties. For Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa clinics register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8 AM to 8 PM, Sat and Sun 8 AM-5 PM) for assistance.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here. Public health encourages everyone to get vaccinated to help keep you and those around you protected from COVID-19, as well as reducing the spread of disease in the community, and helping the county move to a less restrictive tier.

Tier Status- Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mariposa has officially shifted into the Yellow Tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy May 25th. The State released this week’s Blueprint update today with data for the week ending May 15th. Tuolumne County’s Case Rate decreased slightly from 3.3 to 3.0, and the Test Positivity Rate went from 1.7 to 1.6 percent. Calaveras is at a 4.2 Case Rate from 4.5 and has a Test Positivity Rate of 4.2 from 3.2 percent, Mariposa is at a 1.6 from a 2.4 Case Rate and a Test Positivity Rate of 1.6 from 1.1 percent. California is on track to meet requirements to move “Beyond the Blueprint” as detailed here, on June 15th. More details on tiers are on our COVID page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/25 9 5 1,794 38 Calaveras 5/26 11 5 2,166 56 Mariposa 5/26 1 0 454 7 Mono 5/26 9 0 1,033 4 Stanislaus 5/26 262 27 56,742 1,066 Tuolumne 5/26 13 2 4,163 67 For other county-level statistics view our page here.