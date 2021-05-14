A Death And 5 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 6 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports sadly a previously hospitalized case, a woman in her 90s, has passed away. They report the details are being investigated, it is the 67th death from the disease in Tuolumne County since the pandemic started last year.

There were five new community cases today a girl age 17 or younger, a woman age 18 to 29, two men age 50 to 59 and a woman age 60 to 69. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 13 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,139 cases split between 2,722 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports one case remains active. Total community cases released from isolation increased to 2,642 and the total number of tests administered is 94,801. The county reports 18,053 fully vaccinated residents and 4,061 individuals partially vaccinated. As reported here California is allowing children age 12 and older to get the vaccine. More information is below. The newest information about the mask/face covering guidelines are posted here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports six new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,136. Active cases increased five to 12 and recoveries increased one to 2,070 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized. In total there have been 996 men, 1,121 women, and 19 with no gender reported infected with COVID. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 32,546 vaccinations given and 41,735 COVID tests total.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reported two new cases today a 52-year-old female who acquired it through travel-related transmission and a 42-year-old female infected community transmission. One case is hospitalized and five cases are currently active. There are a total of 450 cases since the pandemic began.

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mono County qualified to move to the least restrictive Yellow Tier and has reported no new cases in the past week.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Tuolumne is holding COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on May 19 in the Groveland area. For more details and locations, or to register for an appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Individuals in Calaveras and Mariposa may also register at www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 12+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/11 6 6 1,776 38 Calaveras 5/14 12 6 2,136 54 Mariposa 5/14 5 2 450 7 Mono 5/14 4 0 1,024 4 Stanislaus 5/14 394 74 55,625 1,061 Tuolumne 5/14 13 5 4,139 67