1 New COVID Case In Tuolumne, Another 5 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports one new case today, a woman age 80 to 89. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized. A total of 17 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,122 cases split between 2,705 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections counts two active inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,625 and the total number of tests administered is 92,562. The county report lists 16,823 fully vaccinated residents and 4,891 individuals partially vaccinated.

Tuesday, May 18th, Public Health will be offering Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines from 9 to 11:40 A.M. at Sierra Bible Church. Appointments can be scheduled at www.MyTurn.ca.gov No need to return for a second dose and anyone 18 and older is eligible. As reported here the more easily transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tuolumne County.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has five new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,121. Active cases decreased two to 18 and recoveries increased seven to 2,050 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 989 men, 1,114 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 40,966 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports no new cases. One case is hospitalized and four cases are considered currently active. There are a total of 445 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa County is in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/4 8 2 1,770 38 Calaveras 5/7 18 5 2,121 53 Mariposa 5/7 4 0 445 7 Mono 5/7 4 0 1,020 4 Stanislaus 5/7 523 88 55,285 1,055 Tuolumne 5/7 17 1 4,123 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.