Only One COVID Case In Tuolumne, 4 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports one new case today, a man age 30 to 39. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized and 7 were released from isolation. A total of 11 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,104 cases split between 2,687 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, including the one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,612 and the total number of tests administered is 90,585. The county report lists 37,050 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health’s Pfizer clinic will be held May 4th. Anyone age 16 or older may register for an appointment at our May 4th clinic. COVID vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, please call us at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

For the week ending April 17, Tuolumne County saw an increase in its Case Rate to 3.5 from 1.9 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.5% from 1.1%

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has 4 new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,090. Active cases increased two to 12 and recoveries increased 2 to 2,026 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 972 men, 1,102 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 29,272 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health did not report any new cases. There are a total of 441 cases since the pandemic began with 12 cases currently active and four cases hospitalized. Mariposa County remains in the Orange Tier. Mariposa County Public Health shares information about vaccines stating, “A small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still develop COVID-19 illness. COVID-19 vaccines are effective, but not 100% effective. When someone who is fully vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) contracts COVID-19 it is called a “breakthrough case”. These will be rare, but not unexpected. It’s important to keep layering on all levels of protection you can (masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and vaccines) to keep your risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 low. Check out http://ow.ly/Xx0k50EBenc to learn more about breakthrough cases and why it is still important to get your COVID-19 vaccine.”

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at https://myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.